Revealed: Billionaire’s top 5 books for summer reading

Hint: He is a bookworm

Bill Gates is a serious bookworm, and this time he is sharing his top 5 picks for summer reading.

The five books pose some big questions for the humanity, like What makes a genius tick? Where does humanity come from, and where are we headed?

Take a look at the list and and the video he posted about them:

Leonardo da Vinci, by Walter Isaacson

“More than any other Leonardo book I’ve read, this one helps you see him as a complete human being and understand just how special he was,” Gates writes. “When you look across all of Leonardo’s many abilities and his few failings, the attribute that stands out above all else was his sense of wonder and curiosity.’

Everything Happens for a Reason: and Other Lies I’ve Loved, by Kate Bowler

Gates writes. ‘It’s inspiring to see this thoughtful woman face such weighty topics with honesty and humor.’

Lincoln in the Bardo, by George Saunders

‘Saunders also uses excerpts from historical texts to tell the story of Willie’s death and its aftermath. I loved how he uses these flashbacks to show how fuzzy our recollections of the past can be,’ Gates writes.

Origin Story: A Big History of Everything, by David Christian

“It’s human nature to be curious about where we come from,” Gates writes, “and origin stories unite people through a common history and shared sense of purpose.”

Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World-and Why Things Are Better Than You Think, by Hans Rosling

Rosling ‘gives you a breakthrough way of understanding basic truths about the world — how life is getting better, and where the world still needs to improve,’ Gates writes.