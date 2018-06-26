Property prices may be sky high but you can still bag a car for less than £1k
Check out these top ten bargains from Gumtree
Gumtree, the fastest growing car site in the UK, has revealed the top ten vehicles listed on Gumtree for under £1k to help those looking to purchase their first set of wheels without the new car price-tag, so you can save on summer road tripsand splash out on the destination instead.
Topping the list of bargain buys, Ford Focus has come out as the number one brand with more than thirty thousand Gumtree vehicle listings, closely followed by Vauxhall Corsa (28,300) and Vauxhall Astra (25,236).
Helping to get you on the road without breaking the bank, Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio have also made the top ten, perfect for a summer roadtrip as colleges and universities break up for the term. Ford dominates Gumtree’s top ten list with three different cars, followed by Vauxhall and Renault with two entries each.
Top ten vehicles listed on Gumtree for under £1k
|Model
|2018 listings under £1k
|Ford Focus
|30,216
|Vauxhall Corsa
|28,300
|Vauxhall Astra
|25,236
|Ford Fiesta
|22,127
|Renault Clio
|20,023
|Peugeot 206
|17,806
|Volkswagen Golf
|17,348
|Ford Ka
|12,386
|Renault Megane
|12,101
|Nissan Micra
|12,061
For any first-time vehicle owner, buying a car can be a bit daunting at the best of times. With plenty of reliable pre-loved vehicles listed on Gumtree every day, Gumtree Head of Motors, Vik Barodia shares his top tips for how to pick a top runner:
- Less is more: Your first car should inspire confidence, be safe and easy to drive – and be relatively cheap. If your budget is £1k and under, it’s not about the specs or fancy toys. As a rule with any vehicle purchase, always look for the lowest mileage and fewest owners to get the best car you can afford.
- History is everything: Make sure to request a full-service history when looking to purchase any vehicle. Take careful note of how the car has been cared for and make sure the vehicle is up to date with oil changes, branks and general maintenance so your new car is in the best condition it can possibly be.
- Do your due diligence: Buying a car is exciting. But it can also be stressful. To help you avoid getting your fingers burned, always do a full provenance (history) check on the car. will tell you if the car has been stolen or involved in a serious accident. The national mileage register result on the history check will also give you clues as to whether the car has been clocked (mileage tampered with).
- Try before you buy: Perform some routine maintenance checks on the vehicle. Get in the driver’s seat, and see if all the car features work, such as electric windows, air conditioning and windscreen wipers. Walk around the car and look for mismatched paint and rust that could be a sign of damaged bodywork. Check the tyres for grip and lift the bonnet to inspect the oil level in the engine. Be sure to look under the car for any leaks - this would signify oil leaks from the engine or transmission which are expensive to fix.
- Knowledge in numbers: If possible, take someone who knows what they are looking for when going inspect the car. Alternatively, get a pre-purchase inspection done for that added peace of mind and confidence. It’s also important to check the sellers credentials – ask to see their driving licence with an address that matches a utility and the V5 document for the car.