Property prices may be sky high but you can still bag a car for less than £1k

Check out these top ten bargains from Gumtree

Gumtree, the fastest growing car site in the UK, has revealed the top ten vehicles listed on Gumtree for under £1k to help those looking to purchase their first set of wheels without the new car price-tag, so you can save on summer road tripsand splash out on the destination instead.

Topping the list of bargain buys, Ford Focus has come out as the number one brand with more than thirty thousand Gumtree vehicle listings, closely followed by Vauxhall Corsa (28,300) and Vauxhall Astra (25,236).

Helping to get you on the road without breaking the bank, Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio have also made the top ten, perfect for a summer roadtrip as colleges and universities break up for the term. Ford dominates Gumtree’s top ten list with three different cars, followed by Vauxhall and Renault with two entries each.

Top ten vehicles listed on Gumtree for under £1k

Model 2018 listings under £1k Ford Focus 30,216 Vauxhall Corsa 28,300 Vauxhall Astra 25,236 Ford Fiesta 22,127 Renault Clio 20,023 Peugeot 206 17,806 Volkswagen Golf 17,348 Ford Ka 12,386 Renault Megane 12,101 Nissan Micra 12,061

For any first-time vehicle owner, buying a car can be a bit daunting at the best of times. With plenty of reliable pre-loved vehicles listed on Gumtree every day, Gumtree Head of Motors, Vik Barodia shares his top tips for how to pick a top runner: