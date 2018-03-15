Primera Air launches in UK with flights from London to the US for only £99

Grab a bargain flight!

Primera Air, the low-cost Nordic airline, is launching its brand new North American routes with an incredible introductory offer of £99 one-way airfares - available for a limited time only.

Primera Air will be the first airline in 10 years to operate scheduled transatlantic flights from London Stansted Airport – bringing new North America links to the area. Taking the strain of searching tirelessly for affordable international travel options, Primera Air’s mission is to make expensive long-haul travel history. There are five levels of travel package available to book - Light, Comfort, Flex, Premium and Premium Flex - which gives passengers the opportunity to tailor their onboard experienced to suit their budget and needs.

Lucky travellers will be able to book the £99 fares to either New York, Boston, Toronto or Washington DC from 22nd March 2018 as the airline’s super low fares go live at 9am. There are 99 tickets for £99 available on each of the four North American routes (396 in total) and they are expected to sell-out within minutes so those chasing the American dream are encouraged to be at the ready for the Thursday morning sale.

Although the Nordic airline is already well established, having successfully operated in Northern Europe for the last 14 years, the North American routes will be the first time Primera Air has graced British soil.

The £99 one-way fares are available on the ‘Light’ travel package which includes a seat and 10kg hand luggage. The £99 fares will be sold on a first come first served basis and are valid for travel between April 19th, 2018 and December 9th 2018.