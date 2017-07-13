Prime members enjoyed biggest global shopping event in Amazon history

Did you shop?

On a day with incredible deals reserved exclusively for Prime members, sales on 11 July surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday globally, making it the biggest day ever in Amazon history. With hundreds of thousands of deals, this year’s Prime Day was too big for 24 hours, so Prime members had 30 hours to shop.

The Prime Day 2017 event grew by more than 60 percent compared to the same 30 hours last year, and sales growth by small businesses and entrepreneurs was even higher. More new members joined Prime on July 11 than on any single day in Amazon history. Tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year.

Prime members’ most popular purchase globally was the Echo Dot, which was not only the best-selling Amazon device this Prime Day, but also the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally.

Prime Day 2017 was also the biggest sales event ever for Amazon devices in the U.S. and around the world, including record sales for Echo, Fire tablets and Kindle devices. The all new Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition was the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history – selling through record units in less than four hours. Top sellers from around the world, excluding Amazon devices, included:

U.S.: Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker; 23andMe DNA Tests for Health + Ancestry

U.K.: TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug, works with Alexa; Sony Playstation 4

Spain: SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive; Moto G Plus (5th Generation) Smartphone; Lenovo Ideapad 310 Laptop

Mexico: AmazonBasics Apple Certified Lightning to USB Cable; Nintendo Switch

Japan: SAVAS Whey Protein; Happy Belly pure bottled water

Italy: Finish All in One Max tablets; Caffe Vergnano 1882 Espresso machine

India: OnePlus 5 phone; Seagate Expansion 1.5TB Portable External Drive

Germany and Austria: PlayStation Plus Membership; Soda Stream

France and Belgium: PlayStation Plus Membership; Game of Thrones - The Complete Season 1 to 6 Blu-Ray

China: Fisher Price Soothe and Glow Seahorse; A brief history of humankind+ A brief history of tomorrow set

Canada: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 8 Qt; AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries (8-Pack)

Greg Greeley, vice president of Amazon Prime said: “To those customers who tried Prime for the first time and our long-time members, thank you for a great Prime Day.

“Our teams around the world will keep working to add more and more to your membership, so Prime continues to make your life better every day. We are already looking forward to our Prime Day celebration next year.”

Doug Gurr, UK country manager of Amazon said: “Prime members in the UK have loved Prime Day, in fact the day was our biggest day of the year so far and by 9pm customers had already ordered more items than Prime Day last year.

“Alexa devices have been particularly popular—Echo and Echo Dot have been our best-selling Prime Day products on Amazon.co.uk, and we’re looking forward to many more customers being introduced to Alexa for the first time.

“It is great to see that the positive customer feedback on Prime Day coincides with the announcement that we rank first in the UK for customer satisfaction in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index, the fourth consecutive time that Amazon.co.uk has topped the Index.”

Small Business and Entrepreneur Highlights from the third annual Prime Day

Prime Day 2017 was another record-breaking success for small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide who participated in the event. Feedback from sellers in the UK during Prime Day included:

Al Shariat, CEO, Coconut Merchant said “Prime day has been fantastic for us. We’re on track to achieve over a month’s worth of sales in less than 24hours - we even had to extend our deals as they were so popular with customers! This means that thousands more people are part of our mission to support farmers in developing countries by purchasing ethically sourced coconut-based products. Amazon has been an instrumental part of our success and days like Prime Day really help us to grow our brand”

During the day itself, Josh Stevens, One Retail Group, which sells their own range of health and beauty products, said: “With Prime Day already in full swing, our customers have been able to access some incredible deals they wouldn’t normally have access to. We’ve seen an uplift in sales each and every year and are really excited about what’s to come today.”

Gayle Hunter, Lifestyle Hunter, which sells a range of jewellery and lifestyle products said: “We’ve been running loads of exciting offers across our Luxelu product range throughout the UK and Europe, and we are expecting to outperform last year, where we saw a massive 250 per cent increase on standard sales levels”

Prime Member Highlights from Prime Day 2017

We spoke to several Prime members who shopped on Prime Day and this is what they told us:

“When you’re a teacher, your first priority is, and always will be, your students. Thanks to Prime Day, I bought a lot of things, thinking of my students from this past year and this next year. Magnet letters to use for practicing spelling words, stools for them to sit on while working with me at a table, and many books. I also bought some Velcro “coins” to use in the class room. These are life savers!” said Laura McIntosh from Tucson, Arizona.

“After some browsing, I saw that the Fire HD 8 Tablet was on sale for $49.99. Having the newest version with Alexa capabilities, it will be perfect as I plan for my own wedding. I’m an event planner and also have three other weddings from the end of August until December. That is a lot of things to remember. The Fire Tablet can now be with me on commutes and at the airport and maybe I will start to read for fun again,” said Jade Barnes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I could hardly believe the savings! Amazon proves time and time again that its reliability and product pricing simply cannot be beat. I am a very proud Prime member and cardholder and I cannot imagine my life without Amazon,” said Liana Babich from Warwick, Rhode Island.

Everyday Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In the UK that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to more than two million songs with Prime Music; exclusive access to purchase tickets for Prime Live Events with major artists, luxury Amazon lounges, Premium Seating and Pre-Sales for music concerts and entertainment shows across the UK available on Amazon Tickets; unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, magazines, comics and more with Prime Reading; unlimited secure photo storage with Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one pre-released book a month with Kindle First, and more. Plus, Prime members around the world can enjoy exclusive deal shopping on Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast delivery and members receive unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories; unlimited Same-Day Delivery on more than a million items in London, Surrey, Berkshire, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, and Edinburgh; and same-day delivery slots with Prime Now at no extra charge between 8am and 10pm across more than 30% of the UK population in selected postcodes in Birmingham, Glasgow, Hertfordshire, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Portsmouth, Surrey and South Yorkshire.