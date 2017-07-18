Primark recalls thousands of flip-flops over cancer causing chemical fear

Here’s what happened

Primark is recalling thousands of pairs of men’s flip-flops after discovering they may contain a cancer causing chemical.

The high street discount store said that the Cedar Wood State range of black, blue and khaki footwear sold between 4th January 2017 and the 2nd June 2017 are affected.

The company are offering customers a full refund and will not require a proof of purchase.

A statement on the company’s website said it had come to their attention that the footwear ‘does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance.’

They said: “We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement.