Premier League clubs spend record £1.17bn in transfer window

Window closes in a week

Premier League clubs have spent a record £1.17bn so far in this summer’s transfer window according to Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

With a week to go before the close of the summer 2017 transfer window the 20 clubs have already surpassed the previous record of £1,165m set last summer.

At the same stage last year clubs had spent £865m.

“The level of transfer expenditure in this summer’s window has been extraordinary,” said Deloitte consultant Chris Stenson.

He added: “We expect further significant expenditure in the next seven days as clubs seek value in the market.

“Last summer, Premier League clubs spent around £300m in the final week of the window, more than they did throughout the entire January 2017 window.”

The biggest deals so far this summer has seen striker Romelu Lukaku go to Manchester United for an initial £75m for while Chelsea acquired Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for £58m.

All eyes will be on the final figures on the morning of 1 September 2017 after the transfer window closes.