Polo in the Park with M Restaurants

Kick off your summer season in style

This weekend, you can kick off your summer season in style. M will be partnering with the annual Chesterton’s Polo in the Park festival at The Hurlingham Club from 8-10 June.

In the “Grazing Paddock” the pop-up M restaurant will showcase chef Mike Reid’s signature international style with a menu that forefronts top-quality ingredients from around the world. Dishes include a Tuna taco featuring mango salsa, kewpie mayonnaise, rock samphire, pickled & crispy shallots; Chicken Karaage with a chilli glaze, nori emulsion and fermented daikon or a Wood cooked rib eye steak sandwich with liquid cheese, pickles, nduja BBQ sauce.

Furthermore, on each of the three days there will also be an exclusive opportunity for ten diners to enjoy a ‘Chef’s Table’ lunch hosted by the Executive Chef himself. For £95 these guests will be entitled to a 4-course meal, glass of Champagne and a General Admittance ticket for the day. The exquisite menu includes starters of cured red prawns, English peas, potato sauce and fresh almonds and aged dairy cow tartare, smoked mayonnaise, egg and aged beef fat. For their main course, diners can look forward to a beautiful dish of Usda prime short rib, salted watermelon radish, shiitake mushrooms and anchovy emulsion. Finally, in quintessential English style, Strawberries & Cream will see textures of strawberries married perfectly with a crème fraiche mousse and balsamic gel.