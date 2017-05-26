Plumbing tops list of Bank Holiday DIY disasters

Water damage claims almost double over Bank Holiday

Accidental water escape tops the list of home insurance claims, with a 42 per dent increase over the Bank Holiday, according to leading home insurer Zurich.

Brits embarking on Bank Holiday DIY are most likely to run into a plumbing mishap, according to leading home insurer Zurich. With average repairs hitting £2,790**, the insurer cautioned DIY might end up costing enthusiasts more than they bargained for.

Phil Ost, Home Insurance Expert at Zurich, said: “Temperatures could be set to soar this Bank Holiday but for some DIY enthusiasts it might still end in a washout. We’ve found home insurance claims for accidental water damage almost double over a Bank Holiday.

“It’s all too easy to drill into a hidden pipe or flood your bathroom while fitting a new tap. If you’re tackling a DIY job this Bank Holiday, get professional advice first. This can save damage, disruption or even a potential injury.

“It’s also a good idea to check your insurance policy so you know whether you’re covered for accidental damage. If not, you can usually add it with a quick call to your insurer.

“While doing a job yourself can be cheaper, it’s important to know when to draw the line. Make sure it’s a job you can comfortably do – or your finances could end up springing a leak.”