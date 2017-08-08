People in London are more charitable than the average Brit

According to a new poll

A regional survey about how people will use their last round pounds reveals that one in ten (9 per cent) Londoners will donate their coins to charity, compared to the national average of one in twenty (5 per cent).

The survey also shows that people in London are more attached to the old pound coin – 13 per cent want to keep one as a memento, compared with 10 per cent nationally.

With only two months to go before the round pound loses its legal tender status, one in four people (27 per cent) in London say they still have some stashed away in a savings jar or piggy bank. In addition, more than two thirds (69 per cent) say they still have some in their loose change.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Jones MP, said: “However you want to part with your final round pounds – whether putting them in the bank, slotting them into a charity box, or nipping out to the shops – don’t forget to do so before October 15.

“So far the public has returned more than 900 million of the 1.7 billion round pound coins in circulation. We now have two months to get rid of the rest.”

CEO and Deputy Master of The Royal Mint, Adam Lawrence, said: “Following a successful launch of the new 12-sided £1 coin, we are keen to ensure that as many of the round pound coins are returned as possible.

“We are asking everyone to look down the sides of their sofas, check their coin jars and piggybanks for round pounds and use them this summer.”