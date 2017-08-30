Over three-quarters of UK motorists frustrated by bad parking

New stats show

A recent survey by leading car warranty provider, Warranty Direct, has revealed it’s not just the generic stereotypes of ‘boy-racers’ or aggressive drivers which most annoy the general public. In fact, poor parking and substandard lane etiquette are two of the biggest factors to frustrate motorists.

Throughout 2015-16 there were 3,348,951 Penalty Charge Notices related to parking in London alone. These figures could be set to rise even further, with ministers also considering making it illegal to park on the pavement or kerb everywhere across the country, something that has been illegal in London (unless a specific bylaw allows it) for the past four decades.

However, the latest research from Warranty Direct suggests motorists could be in favour of new parking legislation, as a company survey of 1,000 UK drivers, revealed 77 per cent of drivers dislike bad parking more than any other motoring issue.

43 per cent hate poor or inconsiderate parking, such as parking over a space line in a car park, so another vehicle cannot park in the next-door space. 19 per cent say they dislike it when people overtake to ‘steal’ spaces and 15 per cent are irritated by individuals who park at petrol pumps but do not need petrol!

Parking Hates Percentage of vote 1 Drivers that park badly and/or inconsiderately 43% 2 Stealing parking spaces 19% 3 Drivers that park at petrol pumps and don’t buy petrol 15%

Poor understanding when it comes to overtaking or changing lanes is also a huge bugbear for UK drivers. In these cases, the biggest annoyance is being cut up by another vehicle on motorways (42 per cent). This is followed by 34 per cent hating fellow motorists who undertake on motorways and 18 per cent disliking drivers who speed up to prevent individuals from changing lanes.