Over half of British cardholders spend on credit cards just for the rewards

On average, Brits spent £1,554.47 chasing rewards last year, totalling an estimated £23.9bn spent on credit cards

Price comparison site Finder has released new research into spending habits, revealing over half of British cardholders (51 percent) spend on their credit cards simply for the cashback, points or air miles they earn.

Brits spent an average of £1,554.47 over the past 12 months chasing rewards, adding up to an estimated £23.9 billion in total. The most common purchases were food and drinks (52 percent), clothing and accessories (48 percent), and household items (41 percent).

From a generational perspective, baby boomers are least likely to spend on their credit card for the rewards (47 percent), compared to 54 percent of millennials and 55 percent of Gen Xers.

Those in the East Midlands spend the most on their credit cards for rewards at £1,819.16 on average*, almost £265 more than the national average in the last 12 months. On the other end of the spectrum, those in the West Midlands spend the least for rewards, at £1,110.41 on average.

Jon Ostler, UK CEO at finder said: “Although credit card reward programmes can offer valuable perks, you first need to consider your financial needs, spending habits and goals before deciding which is right for you. Assess the pros and cons of the various cards available. Are there any limits or restrictions on how points can be redeemed? How much do you have to spend? Which rewards will you find most useful? Is there a fee?

“The rewards are of course there to encourage more spending, so it’s easy for many of us to be tempted to spend more than we normally would, or more than we can afford. Latest UK Finance figures show that the annual growth rate of credit card debt is at its highest for 12 years. Once you’ve found the rewards programme that works best for you, make sure you set yourself a budget that is within your means and that you can pay off every month. Reap the rewards while avoiding the debt, and get yourself a healthy credit rate – then you’ve beaten the banks.”