Osprey’s rugby ace Scott Baldwin bitten by a lion and sustains a ‘hand injury’

Not so clever…

Footage has emerged online showing the moment Wales’s rugby ace being bitten by a lion whilst visiting, Bloemfontein zoo in South Africa after their defeat game where they lost 44-25 against South African franchise Cheetahs.

Andy Goode was videoing Baldwin as he placed his arm through the cage and started stroking the lion’s head, the next thing you see is the lion clamping its jaws around the Baldwins arm.

The Ospreys said in a statement: “Ospreys Rugby can confirm that Scott Baldwin sustained a hand injury on Wednesday.

“The team doctor treated a laceration and, subsequently, he was admitted to a local hospital in Bloemfontein on Thursday evening, for further treatment to prevent infection.

“He will be released on Saturday morning to travel home with the rest of the squad as planned.”

Stroke the Lion it’ll be fine they said! Here’s @scottbaldwin2petting a lion like it’s a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

Team coach, Steve Tandy said he was “pretty stupid,” and had no sympathy for him as he clearly ignored instructions.

He said at a press conference: “There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion.

“He did bite Scott but when you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten.

“It was pretty stupid on Scott’s behalf and he is pretty lucky. It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.

“I don’t know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.”

2/3 should of know he wouldn’t be impressed with me stroking his lioness before introducing myself to him first @AndyGoode10#MyBad ✋ pic.twitter.com/cSclBsvS72 — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017

Baldwin said: Should of known he wouldn’t be impressed with me stroking his lioness before introducing myself to him first. My bad.

“And for those asking my hand in on the mend thankfully & should be up & running round soon enough thanks for your support and concern.”