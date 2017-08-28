New Spanish summer wines at El Pirata all under £20

Great place to be!

Mayfair may be known for extravagant prices but El Pirata is celebrating the summer season with four new Spanish wines, all under £20! Available until 16 September, this is an offer you won’t find elsewhere in W1.

Home to some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants, wine lists in Mayfair can be extortionate; prices start at £34 on Maddox Street, £37 on Grosvenor Square and £44 on Berkeley Street. At El Pirata, General Manager Jose Rodrigues has sourced some great wines direct from Spain, available exclusively for the summer for under £20 - an unbeatable price in Mayfair.

El Pirata’s new wines include Colegiata Malvasia Blanco D.O Toro, a fresh, fruity and aromatic white, La Tremenda Blanco D.O Alicante which has delicious notes of green apple with a dry finish, as well as La Tremenda Tinto D.O Alicante and a modern summery rosé; Coral (New Inurrieta Rosado) D.O. Navarra all of which are unbelievably priced at £19.95 a bottle.

El Pirata is a Mayfair institution which offers diners authentic Spanish tapas, made using quality ingredients. For nearly a quarter of a century El Pirata has been serving authentic tapas, with more than 60 dishes on the menu, and over 140 Spanish wines on the list. Jose Rodrigues and his team provide guests with the perfect Spanish tapas bar experience in the heart of Mayfair, but not at typical Mayfair prices.

The restaurant is set over two floors, the ground floor restaurant has 35 covers and 12 seats at the bar, a spiral staircase leads guests to the lower ground floor for more intimate dining for 65.

The restaurant’s design is inspired by many of the Spanish team’s memories of typical tapas bars from their home towns. Spanish prints and black and white photographs line the walls and wooden floors, black woodwork and wrought iron interiors are reminiscent of Madrid and Barcelona.