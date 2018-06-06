Nearly half of Londoners postpone holidays because of work and social life

Grab a getaway from Hilton now

The summer holiday period is less than six weeks away but an astounding 44% of Londoners planning to go on a summer holiday this year are yet to book their getaway. In fact, 33% of those who plan to travel between June and September, are yet to even start planning or searching for inspiration.

In a survey undertaken by Hilton to understand why hopeful holidaymakers from London aren’t firming up their travel plans, several obstacles are apparent, with the top five hindrances revealed as:

Family commitments (34%)

Work/social life commitments (31%)

Indecisiveness (30%)

Lack of inspiration (29%)

Limited finances (22%)

Co-ordinating schedules and leave with partners (14%)

With the survey also revealing that an astonishing 47% of Londoners employed in full time work do not use all their annual leave - with work pressures (51%), resourcing (54%) and even the battle to get specific dates off (29%) standing between us and time away from the office – it’s no wonder why many haven’t already booked their summer holidays. This is supported by booking data from Hilton which revealed that 63% of last year’s summer bookings were booked with less than 3 weeks until departure.

Hoping to inspire UK travellers to take the time to book their all-important break, Hilton has launched its summer sale, which runs until September and includes properties across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, offering holidaymakers savings of up to 25% in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

With over 500 participating hotels to choose from, the only decision left to make is the type of holiday to go on. Whether it’s a UK staycation, European city-break, an island getaway, or a family adventure, last-minute travellers can take advantage of the summer sale to ensure they get the best value at some of the top hotels around the world – just in time for a much-needed summer holiday.

Hilton’s summer sale is running until 3 September 2018 and savings can be made on the entire portfolio of Hilton brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Curio Collection by Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts.