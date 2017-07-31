NatWest celebrates 50 years since the bank’s first cash machine was launched

Here’s where the first London cash machine was opened

To mark the anniversary, on Monday 31 July, the equivalent of what £10 would have bought back in 1967, £171, will be rewarded to selected NatWest customers who use the cash machine outside the Victoria branch in London (169 Victoria Street).

The location of where the first cash machine was opened exactly 50 years ago.

Customers not based in London will also be able to join in the celebrations by following @NatWest_help on twitter and will be rewarded with Get Cash codes tweeted throughout the day. These can be used to withdraw money from cash machines across the country. Get Cash is service which can be used in emergencies to withdraw money without a bankcard. It works by using the mobile banking app to request a code which can be used to withdraw money at any NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland or Tesco cash machine.

The first cash machine was developed so customers could have access to their money when they wanted. Technology has advanced and it’s now possible to use a cash machine to top up phone credit, donate to charity, change PINs and even withdraw money without a card using Get Cash. Internet and mobile banking has also made it possible for customers to check their balances, transfer money and pay bills at anytime and almost anywhere with more than 5m people having downloaded the mobile app.

Jane Howard, Managing Director of NatWest Branch Banking said: “Cash machines have made banking easier for our customers for over 50 years. In 1967, NatWest was at the cutting edge of technology and continues to be so today with our award winning mobile app as well as being the only bank to offer Get Cash.”