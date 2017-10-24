Majority of UK drone owners are over 50 years old

68 started droning to take photos and videos

Uptake of drones and flying gadgets is soaring in those aged 50 and over, signaling the rise of the ‘silver soarer’.

It is often assumed that stereotypically younger people tend to be the first to adopt new technologies, the majority of drone users in the UK (31 per cent) are aged 55 and over, compared to just one in ten (10 per cent) who are aged 18-24, according to research published in the Drone Usage Report 2017 by DronesDirect.co.uk.

Those aged 45-54 are the next most likely to own a drone (28 per cent) while just 12 per cent of 25-34 year olds own this type of technology. One in five (19 per cent) 35-44 year olds say they currently own a drone.

A total of 68 per cent of those who had started droning in the past 12 months credited photography as the reason for taking up the hobby.

Drones are suited to outdoor activities and walks in scenic countryside and many drone owners have these types of hobbies in their spare time while not using a drone with 45 per cent of drone owners confessing to preferring a hike or walk in their spare time when not using a drone, and almost 1 in 5 (18 per cent) taking part in extreme sports.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at DronesDirect.co.uk, said: “It’s great to see such a variety of generations embracing new technology and taking to the skies. Droning is no longer a niche hobby enjoyed solely by early adopters, and is being enjoyed by a wider proportion of society.

“The older generations may have higher disposable incomes and sometimes have more free time which could be a contributing factor to the soaring popularity. A rise in ownership among the older demographics can also be attributed to the flying gadgets being gifted as Christmas and birthday presents in recent years.”

Research found that a large proportion of drone users are male (96 per cent).