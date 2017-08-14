LOVEFiLM DVD by post rental service to close

Streaming killing off discs

LOVEFiLM by post DVD rental service will close on 31st October 2017, owner Amazon has announced.

On the company’s website they said it was due to ‘decreasing demand’ for rental by post as more customers are choosing to stream films and TV series.

“We have very much enjoyed delivering the LOVEFiLM By Post service to our customers,” said Amazon in a statement.

“However, over the last few years we’ve seen a decreasing demand for DVD and Blu-ray rental as customers increasingly move to streaming.

“We are committed to finding alternative roles for all LOVEFiLM employees within Amazon.”

LOVEFiLM was founded in 2002 and then acquired by Amazon in 2011, when it had reached 2m subscribers.

LOVEFiLM customers pay a monthly subscription fee and receive a DVD or Blu-ray disc of their choice via post that they would send back once watched. In 2010 some content could also be accessed via online streaming instead.

The closure has angered some LOVEFiLM fans with many saying that the range of films are unavailable to rent or stream elsewhere.

One customer wrote on Twitter: “Well @AmazonUKstopping its @lovefilmservice is comfortably the worst news I’ve had this year. So many films not available to stream.”

While another wrote: “Farewell LOVEFiLM By Post. You had a better back catalogue than Netflix, Sky Movies, or Amazon Prime Video.”