Looking for a pay rise in 2018? These 10 industries are your best bet

If you’re looking for a new job right now which pays higher than you’re currently earning, you could be in for a treat. New data from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, has found that key industries across the UK saw advertised pay soar in 2017, making them the top sectors for a pay-rise this year.

The data, which analysed average advertised salaries in the UK’s key industries in 2017, compared with 2016, found that the top ten industries for a pay rise in 2018 are:

Hospitality – pay up 10.4% Automotive – pay up 10.2% Agriculture – pay up 9.5% Property – pay up 8.5% Retail – pay up 8.1% Media – pay up 7.5% Design – pay up 7.5% Construction – pay up 6.9% Charity – pay up 6.6% IT – pay up 5.1%

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “These industries are central to the UK economy’s success and it’s clear that more competition for talent has driven many employers to push up their pay packets in 2017. Interestingly, some of these industries are ones that could be struggling because of a lack of EU workers – agriculture and hospitality for example are heavily reliant on this labour, which could explain why higher pay is being offered.”

What’s more, job creation across some of the UK’s main industries continues to soar, with the manufacturing, property and automotive industries leading the way. In fact, advertised jobs soared in the following sectors:

Manufacturing – jobs up 22.9% Property – jobs up 18% Automotive – jobs up 17.3% Social Care – jobs up 17% Agriculture – jobs up 13.9% Engineering – jobs up 10.8% Construction – jobs up 10% Recruitment – jobs up 9.6% Design – jobs up 9.2% Finance – jobs up 7.6%

Biggins continues: “January is always a great time to look for a new job. Many businesses across the UK will have unlocked their budgets for 2018, making them ready to strengthen their workforce. If you’re currently looking to earn more, or find work in a sector which is booming, this data could be all you need to help make that all-important career change.”