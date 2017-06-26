Londoners spend £20bn on holidays

New study finds

Despite spending an eye-watering £20bn on holidays a year, almost a third (31 per cent) of Londoners don’t save beforehand, according to new research by leading media agency Starcom. Meanwhile, as a nation we spend £137 billion.

The study, which reveals the nation’s spending habits and attitudes when it comes to holidays, reveals the average Brit goes away twice a year at a cost of £1347.33, Londoners spend £1466.75, representing around five per cent of the average UK salary.

And the Trump factor hasn’t impacted our desire to visit North America – nearly a quarter of Brits said that a trip to the States would be their top travel destination if cost wasn’t an issue.

The UK isn’t often thought of as an adventurous nation, but Starcom’s research found Londoners have racked up 11 counties on average and 66% would opt for somewhere new. The average Brit has been to 10 countries, with nearly two thirds (63%) choosing somewhere new over a place they’ve already been too.

Those from the West Midlands are the least daring travellers with almost a third (32%) preferring to visit somewhere they’ve been to before. Those with the most wanderlust hail from the North East of England and Wales, with 74 per cent and 73 per cent respectively of those preferring to go somewhere new.

Over half of those surveyed said that they go away on holiday to “escape day-to-day life and experience new cultures”. At the other end of the scale a small yet surprising number of respondents (three per cent) admitted they like to go on hols solely so that “they can show off on social media”.

Pippa Glucklich, CEO Starcom UK said: “As a nation we are becoming far more adventurous in the number places we like to experience and as innovation in the travel sector continues to grow, it’s likely we’ll see continued variances in our holiday habits as more choice for holidaymakers emerges.

“Our research also provides us with a great snapshot into how much of our hard-earned cash we are prepared to part with every year. Despite the continued economic and political uncertainty, it’s by far one of the most valuable and important experiences we prioritise.”

On average, delayed or cancelled flights – like the recent chaos at Heathrow - are the most frustrating part of a holiday, and it seems that those from Northern Ireland feel this pain the most – nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) stated this as their top annoyance. For the nation as a whole, illness (37 per cent) and insect bites (28 per cent) are among other top frustrations.