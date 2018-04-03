Londoners richest save almost 200% more than lower city earners using deals and offers

Food shopping comes top of the list of savings

New research by VoucherCodes reveals how savvy Londoners are surviving increasing inflation and sky-high rent by taking advantage of discounts and savings on regular outgoings such as the weekly food shop through to little luxuries like spa days and massages.

The study of 2,000 Londoners found nine in 10 (93%) people living in the capital use vouchers and discounts to get money off items and services almost every week, saving an impressive £264 a year. Top purchases Londoners bag a bargain on include the weekly food shop (63%), dining out (47%) and going to the cinema (36%). More than half (52%) of the savvy savers in the capital also want to brag about their impressive savings, with Londoners across the capital freely sharing the deals and offers they have found with others.

Londoners’ Bargain List:

Food shopping - (63%) Dining out - (47%) Cinema tickets - (36%) High street clothing - (32%) A present for someone - (28%) Beauty products - (27%) Attractions (theme parks etc.) - (25%) Holidays - (23%) Entertainment (games, DVD etc.) - (22%) Theatre tickets - (22%)

What’s more, it’s not necessarily those on lower incomes that are chasing a deal – in fact, 98% of higher earners making over £120,000 p.a. who live in inner city boroughs, including the City of London, are most likely to hunt down offers on their purchases (96%), saving on average £588 a year each. Other boroughs saving a small fortune include Hounslow, which is home to areas such as leafy Chiswick, where residents are getting £360 off their purchases each year, followed by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where locals living near the Queen are also saving £348 a year.

Purchases which higher earners are saving big on include designer clothing, fancy gym and health club memberships, dining out, getting their nails done and booking exotic holidays away.

‘Top 5’ Savviest London Boroughs

Borough Average Household Income % Who Use Vouchers Average Monthly Saving Average Yearly Saving Most purchased Using Vouchers & Discounts City of London £70,511 98% £49 £588 Designer clothing and gym memberships Hounslow £49,575 98% £30 £360 Dining out Westminster £58,875 92% £29 £348 Going to the theatre Kensington and Chelsea £66,137 92% £26 £312 Holidays and dining out Wandsworth £53,750 96% £25 £300 Manicures and dining out

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor of VoucherCodes, commented: “It’s interesting to see that Londoners all over the city are making the most out of discounts and deals to get money off their purchases. With so many discounts on offer, from food and drink, through to attractions and theatre, it’s great to see that regardless of your income and location, consumers are taking advantage of getting the best deals.”

“For those wanting to make sure they never miss the best offers, download the free VoucherCodes’ mobile app to save money whether you’re hitting the high-street or shopping online - all of our codes are hand-tested and working so you will always get a great saving!”