London workers are NOT the most stressed

The most stressed workers in the UK have been revealed, following new research.

Men aged between 25 and 34 who work in finance businesses with over 250 employees and live in Cardiff are the most stressed workers in the UK, according to a study of 3,000 UK workers carried out by Perkbox, the UK’s fastest growing employee benefits platform, as part of the 2018 UK Workplace Stress Report.

As part of the study, a work stress ‘heat map’ of Britain has also been published, showing the parts of the UK that suffer the most with this kind of strain.

Work was significantly more likely to cause stress and emotional strain than any other aspects of workers’ lives – with 46 per cent experiencing stress relating to loved ones and family life, 45 per cent relating to money and finances, 38 per cent relating to their own health and wellbeing and 35 per cent due to romantic relationships.

But some industries are more likely to cause their workers’ stress than others. While those working in Finance are most stressed (69 per cent), the sector is closely followed by local and national Government (68%) and healthcare (66%).

The professional services and education sectors (both 65%) and those in hospitality (64%) completed the top five most stressful sectors in the UK.

81 per cent of the nation admit that stress has a tangible impact on their lives, with the most common consequence being sleep loss, which affects 57 per cent of those suffering.

Chieu Cao, CMO & Co-Founder at Perkbox, said: “It’s interesting to see which demographics suffer with work stress the most. Those aged 25 to 34 are often not only in a particularly pressured time in their careers as they fight their way up the ladder – perhaps even taking on more work or responsibility in order to prove themselves – but quite often they’ll also be saving to buy a house, organising weddings or even starting a family. It’s also interesting to see the gender divide – it seems women are less likely to report feeling stressed at work compared to men (38% vs. 50% respectively.)”

Those aged 25-34 are most likely to face stress brought on by work, with almost three quarters (73%) experiencing it.

Chieu continues: “There are many things people can do to manage their stress levels – from taking the time to exercise, reducing the amount of time they spend working at home close to bedtime and ensuring that time is taken to carry out the hobbies that make them happiest. But the onus isn’t just on them.

“It is in employers’ interests to ensure that workers are not feeling overly stressed – and the data clearly shows that, in some industries, there is a more urgent need for bosses to take action than in others. It is particularly worrying, that as many as three quarters of the financial services industry workers experience stress. Taking the time to recognise workers’ efforts, introducing health and wellbeing schemes which give staff the opportunity to take time out and do things that will reduce their stress levels and organising regular one-to-ones with supportive managers are just some of the things employers can do to ensure their workforce is not overly burdened with job-related stress.”