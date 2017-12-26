London vs New York: where to visit?

Check these out

London and New York – both of these cities are truly iconic, and two of the most popular in the world. But when it comes down to which one to visit, which city comes out on top? Like all cities, both have their own unique qualities, and will appeal to a whole range of different people depending on their preferences. Whilst some may adore the historic atmosphere of London, there is no denying that New York is full of glamour and style. Immediately, we know that visiting New York results in US registration for medical cover, so this point alone is up to you to decide whether it’s extra hassle or not.

Architecture

One of the main reasons for people taking city breaks is to admire the stunning scenery and architecture – what else makes for a perfect Instagram post? When it comes to the architecture in both of these cities, they both really come neck and neck. In London, the infrastructure is all about history and tradition, with landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. New York, on the other hand, is much more modern with its towering skyscrapers. Whilst this seems more impressive in terms of design, you can’t take away the charm from London, so this is entirely up to you.

Fashion/shopping

We do have London Fashion Week, but nothing compares to the fashion scene in New York. Even cities like Paris struggle to keep up with this fashion-savvy city! When it comes to shopping, Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is considered to be the best shopping location in the entire world, so I think it’s safe to say at New York comes on top in terms of fashion and shopping. Particularly for you ladies, if shopping is your priority when visiting a city, New York wins hands down over London.

Culture

Whilst the culture in London is truly a sight to behold, New York still wins due to its seamless integration of all cultures, no matter what. You might be wondering how this is possible, but New York is the place where modern western culture and lifestyle originated, spreading to other places such as London. The community in New York really is heart-warming, with a coexistence of people of all races, without any fuss.

Entertainment

There’s no denying that you can occupy yourself easily in New York, but London is a much more popular tourist destination when it comes to entertainment and tourist attractions. London is always booming when it comes to working, but this almost engulfs New York completely, which is why the entertainment factor is much more miniscule there. Instead, at London, you have a whole range of tourist attractions, from the London Dungeons, to the West End.

Transport

When visiting a city, it’s inevitable that you’re going to be doing a far bit of travelling, which can cost money if not done properly. Both cities have effective transportation systems, but London beats New York in terms of cleanliness and public transport. The Underground is much more efficient in London compared to the Subways in New York, and the buses in London function much better than taxis in the US, so this could be a game changer for many people.

From this post, both cities have ended up drawing, because the ultimate decision is up to you. The decision of visiting either city depends on your preferences – if you want to experience the history and charm of London, this is the place for you. But, if you’re looking for a more modern and glamorous trip, New York is ideal.