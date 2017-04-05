The world’s 50 best restaurants revealed

How did London do?

The best restaurants in the world have been ranked again this year in the World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

This year the event took place in Melbourne, it also marks the awards 15th anniversary.

There were no new London entries in this years results but the city did however manage to maintain last years achievement of three restaurants being featured on the list.

Shoreditch’s The Clove Club came in at 26th on the list, this makes it the capital’s best performer.

The Ledbury was in the 14th spot last year but fell down to 27th this time round. Heston Blumenthal’s Knightsbridge restaurant Dinner managed to make its way up the list and went from 45th place to the 36th spot.

Which restaurant sat at the top spot? Take a look at the full list below:

1. Eleven Madison Park (New York, USA)

2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

4. Mirazur (Menton, France)

5. Central (Lima, Peru)

6. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

7. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

8. Maido (Lima, Peru)

9. Mugaritz (Errenteria, Spain)

10. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (New York, USA)

12. L’Arpège (Paris, France)

13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)

14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

16. D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil)

17. Le Bernardin (New York, USA)

18. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

20. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

21. Alinea (Chicago, USA)

22. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

23. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

24. Amber (Hong Kong)

25. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

26. The Clove Club (London, UK)

27. The Ledbury (London, UK)

28. Nahm (Bangkok, Thailand)

29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

32. Attica (Melbourne, Australia)

33. Astrid y Gastón (Lima, Peru)

34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

35. Septime (Paris, France)

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London, UK)

37. Saison (San Francisco, USA)

38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

39. Relae (Copenhagen, Denmark)

40. Cosme (New York, USA)

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

42. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

43. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia)

45. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

46. L’Astrance (Paris, France)

47. Vendôme (Cologne, Germany)

48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

49. Tegui (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)