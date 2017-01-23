Superfood pioneer Cru8 launches deli in Chelsea Farmers Market SW3

Trying to be healthier this year?

Are you looking for a health kick? The superfood pioneer Cru8 opened its first deli in November 2016, it can be found at the Chelsea Farmers Market SW3.

The company offers a wide range of healthy goods such as Gourmet, Raw and Paleo foods which can all be taken away.

Cru8 is known for its healthy superfood snacks and Paleo bread which are all free from gluten, wheat, dairy and refined sugar.

In the new shop space, nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinners can be bought.

Snacking foods on offer:

Cru8’s signature macaroons

Crackers

Crisps

Paleo breads

Juices and nut mylks on offer:

The “Super Green”

Tumeric Almond Mylk

Jax Coconut water

The Breakfast box range:

Acai raw Grawnola pots with fresh berries, coconut yoghurt and almond cream.

Smashed avocado on Cru8’s famous Paleo bread.

Some items on the lunch menu:

Paleo Asian Salmon bowl

Raw Beetroot burgers

What’s unique about Cru8 is that they offer tailor-made takeaway food. Anyone stepping into the deli will be able to pick and change the menu so it suits their dietary requirements. Founder Alexi and everyone on the team is on hand to help those who need it with expert advice.

Everything made available is super-nutritious, carefully balanced and is created to nourish, energise and create productivity throughout the day.

Cru8’s entire range of products including Raw Macaroons, Raw Crackers, Kale Crisps, Paleo Bread, and Raw Cookies will continue to be stocked in Wholefoods, Planet Organic, Barrecore, Grace Belgravia, Apples & Bees, Olivers Kew.