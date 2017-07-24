Brits have stopped going to restaurants - here's why

Deliveroo and Just Eat ruling the roost

Over two-fifths of consumers eat out less often now as online delivery giants such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats transform the restaurant sector, according to new research from Nectar, the UK’s biggest loyalty scheme.

Nectar’s research found that almost two-thirds of consumers look first to these online delivery services when ordering takeout food, compared with just 16 per cent who begin by looking on a restaurant’s own website and 16 per cent who use a search engine.

While consumers are discovering new restaurants through online platforms, nearly half say that they would rather order takeout than visit these establishments in person. This has fostered a new attitude towards restaurant meals, with 42 per cent of people saying they prefer to entertain at home than eat out.

“The likes of Deliveroo and Uber Eats are clearly having an impact on dining habits. While working with online platforms can be a valuable means of income generation for restaurant brands, the threat to dine-in establishments is clear as consumer habits shift,” comments James Moir, Managing Director of Nectar.

The research found that when people do choose to eat out, 65% do so for the experience, placing newfound pressure on restaurants to focus on providing the best ambience, service and an environment that is reflective of their brand.

“Ultimately, diners now have more choice, so restaurants need to respond. They will be even more keenly judged on value, quality and service. With so much data from online and in-restaurant purchases now at their fingertips, restaurants can know their customers better than ever before. This means using that data to create a tailored online experience, complemented by a quality restaurant environment offering the value and experience diners want.”