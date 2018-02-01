London life: Are you neglecting your health?

Check this out

Our lives are slowly getting busier, and busier, so it’s no wonder that a lot of us have started to neglect our health. Fitting in a workout or run, as well as trying to eat healthily, while fitting all of it into your already full schedule can sound nigh on impossible. For a lot of us, it’s easier to grab food on the go, or fool ourselves into thinking our walk to work is enough exercise for the day.

However, it’s never too late! With just a few small changes, you can start to lead a healthier, happier life with ease.

1. Breakfast IS the most important meal of the day

Skipping your morning meal can have damaging effects on your health. Eating breakfast helps kick-start your metabolism, gives you more energy, and helps you start your day off right.

2. Make sure you’re committed

Create an exercise training plan, and stick to it. Being organised and including this into your routine will allow you to put time aside for yourself. You don’t need to set hours aside a day to keep in shape. Short, efficient bursts of around 45 minutes should be enough to keep you in shape.

3. Hire a personal trainer

Some of us aren’t as motivated with our health as we are when it comes to our working lives. Personal trainers help you keep on top of your goals, and don’t cost the earth. Just make sure you work with a qualified trainer who knows what they’re talking about.

4. Plan your meals

It’s important to plan your meals in advance. Not only does this save you time during the week, but it will also help you to eat healthier, tastier meals in no time at all – just make sure they’re in line with your workout schedule. Check out this meal prep list for some inspiration.

5. Ensure you’re getting enough sleep

Sleep is what helps our bodies repair. If you’re regularly exercising, sleep is important for both muscle recovery and overall mental health. Not getting enough sleep can result in eating unnecessary junk food, and even premature ageing!

6. Join a local Pledge

Across London there are so many different clubs and activities to get involved in. Some of these can be done on your own, others in groups if you prefer some support. Check this out for some inspiration on what you could do to make a real difference.

7. Get your work life balance right

We’re all trying to build our career, while growing our families and relationships, and trying to fit being healthy and active in between! It’s important to put time aside to unwind. Being busy and stressed will only make you less productive, and all of the above harder to achieve. Put some time aside for yourself, to relax. Your mental health is just an important as your physical health, after all.

8. Stay away from unhealthy habits

It goes without saying that a lot of us develop unhealthy eating and drinking habits. However, avoiding alcohol, smoking, and caffeine can make a huge difference to your overall health. Temptation can often get the better of us, and by no means should you go cold turkey immediately. Start off by trying to cut down on your unhealthy habits – you’ll be surprised how much will power you have when you put your mind to it!

These changes are brief – there are so many more different things you can do to help change your life, for the better. If you take up just one of the eight changes, you will feel the benefits. In our fast paced, ever-changing world, looking after yourself is now more important than ever.