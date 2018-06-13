Weather alert: 'Storm Hector' to batter Britain with strong winds

13 June 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Storm Eleanor

‘Danger to life’ warning issued

Storm Hector is poised to bring 70mph winds in parts of Britain tomorrow, and there is a chance of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office warned today.

The weatherman has issued a yellow weather warning across Scotland, the North of England and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office added: “The strongest winds will reach the west coast during the early hours of Thursday before spreading eastwards during the day.

“Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60mph in many areas and possibly around 70mph in some exposed locations. Winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon.

“In addition, a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind with the highest rainfall totals over parts of western Scotland.”

