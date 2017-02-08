Vineet Bhatia London introduces new experience menu

Have you taken a visit to this restaurant yet?

Vineet Bhatia London (VBL) is a progressive Indian restaurant which launched in November 2016, its aim is to take diners on a unique culinary exploration of India, this was all shaped by Michelin-starred chef, Vineet Bhatia.

The brand-new experience menu is packed full of flavours from across all the regions of India, along with this comes Vineet’s signature twist of European ingredients and presentation.

The restaurant has been placed in a restored Georgian town house off Kings Road in Chelsea, it offers an intimate and relaxed setting that anyone can enjoy. An array of exciting flavours forge a new direction for Indian Cuisine in London.

VBL is the very first Indian Restaurant to move away from the traditional A La Carte menu, the company only serves its 11 course experience menu.

Guests can enjoy the tasting menu for £105 per head, it features a selection of canapés as well as a wide range of desserts.

Dishes include Vineet’s very own take on Duck Korma, Patiala Chicken and Chocolate Cure. Alongside this you can enjoy a wine flight for an extra cost of £70 (£175 per person).