UK population set to pass 70m mark by 2029

England is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations

Migration will account for more than 77 per cent of population growth over the next 25 years, the Office for National Statistics said today, adding that the population growth in Britain would continue to pass 70m by mid-2029, reaching 72.9m in 2041.

Andrew Nash, of the ONS Population Projections Unit, said: “Over the period between mid-2016 and mid-2026 the population of the UK is projected to grow from 65.6 million to 69.2 million, reaching 70 million by mid-2029. England is projected to grow more quickly than the other UK nations.”

“These projections suggest slower growth than the previous projections. This is because of lower assumptions about future levels of fertility and international migration, and an assumption of a slower rate of increase in life expectancy,” Nash added.

The data also states that England is projected to grow more quickly than the other UK nations (5.9%), followed by Northern Ireland (4.2%), Scotland (3.2%) and Wales (3.1%). The data, however, does not attempt to predict the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

The data also states how migration, directly and indirectly, will account for more than three-quarters of population growth during the next 25 years, while the rest of the rise is accounted for by the gap between births and deaths.

Migrants who go on to have children will affect numbers, as will the people emigrating before they have children.