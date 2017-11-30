Two thirds of workers would worry they couldn’t pay bills if they lost their job this Christmas

Study finds

A staggering number of UK adults said they would be worried about being able to pay their rent, mortgage or bills if they lost their job this Christmas, according to figures published by The Poppy Factory today.

These stark figures show how vital employment is, especially during the festive period where pressures to spend money are increased. The survey also found that 80 per cent of people who celebrate Christmas wouldn’t be able to afford to buy friends and family Christmas presents if they lost their job.

The Poppy Factory - the country’s leading employment charity for veterans with disabilities, based in Richmond - is launching a campaign to highlight the struggles faced by thousands of veterans with mental and physical health conditions who are out of work this Christmas.

The Poppy Factory’s Chief Executive, Deirdre Mills said: “This is a particularly difficult time of year for the veterans that we support. There are thousands of veterans with disabilities out of work this Christmas and we need more help to provide vital one-to-one support. By giving them the confidence they need and restoring their financial independence through employment, we can make a huge difference to their lives and to their families.”