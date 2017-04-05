These luxury London offices come with a "press for champagne" button

Take a look

Enstar Capital has just unveiled Soho’s most advanced and stylish office complex, a £100 million (GDV) twin property scheme, being finished to residential quality, set to bristle with lifestyle amenities, gadgets and fitted out at a cost of circa £550 per sqft, a new record for London’s West End.

The scheme is made up of sites at 40 Beak Street and 1-3 Upper James Street in the heart of Soho, consist of two adjoining landmark buildings, which can be occupied separately or together, providing 46,750 sqft of mixed use commercial and restaurant space.

Currently under construction, the new complex at Beak Street is a world away from conventional commercial premises. Enstar Capital are looking at equipping the new build space with luxurious “hotel-style” features including food lifts which at a press of a button in the offices can bring champagne, cocktails, sushi or caviar from the ground floor restaurants.

Other innovative features are planned to include spa-style executive washrooms - modeled on the Gansevoort Hotel in Manhattan; uniformed valet staff; two “light-speed” lifts that travel up the building at just two seconds per floor; walk out private terraces and balconies to the office space; pre-programmed switch-free lighting, comfort-cooling and heating; public artwork in the form of a new frieze sculpture by sculptor Lee Simmons, and bespoke finishes in the finest stone, terracotta and timber.

Michael Stiff, director at Stiff + Trevillion said: “The design of 40 Beak Street is steeped in the heritage of Soho. Everything from the glazed brick elevation to the door handles will be unique to this building. Having worked with Enstar Capital in the past, we know that they want their developments to be exemplary. 40 Beak Street is no exception, set in the heart of Soho, we have sought to produce a piece of architecture that celebrates this unique location. Enstar Capital have commissioned sculptor Lee Simmons to create a site specific cast aluminum frieze and window surround for the new building.”