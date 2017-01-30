The Square Gallery is set to hold first “Art in the Attic Sale”

Got any artwork?

Are your storing any old art work in your home? Or maybe your looking to buy some new pieces… The Square Gallery in London is holding its first “Art in the Attic Sale” and it may well be the best place to go, to find that missing piece of artwork you really need!

It’s the platform for selling and buying art, the gallery requires a small listing fee and commission to display artwork on its walls and is situated next to Battersea Square.

The sale is a great opportunity for anyone who thinks their artwork is worth seeing but no longer has the wall space. If you’ve got plenty of artwork anyone is welcome to take it to the gallery to sell through its platform.

All works of art can be featured, this includes two and three dimensional pieces. Anyone looking to enter a piece of work needs to contact the gallery by 20 February, images and dimensions are required.

The very first “Art in the Attic Sale” will take place Thursday 2 March and Sunday 12 March.