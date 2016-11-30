The cheapest Christmas dinners revealed

Here’s where you should shop

If you want to save money to cook this year’s Christmas dinner then head to Aldi.

According to the Christmas dinner index - compiled by Good Housekeeping magazine - buying 11 key ingredients to feed eight people will cost as little as £22 at Aldi. the same ingredients will cost over £40 at Waitrose and nearly £50 on Marks and Spencer.

“While five of the supermarkets have cheaper baskets this year, it’s mainly thanks to the big decrease in the cost of these groceries at Aldi and Lidl that the overall basket is significantly cheaper,” said Caroline Bloor, the consumer director of Good Housekeeping.

“So think carefully where you shop or you could end up paying twice as much.”

Cost of Christmas dinner 2016 (for 8 people)

Aldi £22.03

Lidl £24.57

Iceland £24.81

Tesco £28.08

Asda £29.68

Morrisons £31.12

Co-op £31.26

Sainsbury’s £35.40

Waitrose £40.02

M&S £49.90