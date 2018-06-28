Saddleworth Moor fire latest

Here’s what Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said

According to the Greater Manchester fire and rescue, the continuous blaze ravaging Saddleworth Moor could take “weeks” to put out. This is also due to the scorching temperatures in the UK.

Tony Hunter, of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said in a press conference that he is “extremely pleased” that army troops have been dispatched to help firefighters.

The fire, which started on Sunday, has reached seven square miles across (18km sq), with the active “fire front” stretching up to 2.5 miles (4km), Hunter added.

He also warned that the extremely dry conditions meant the moorland peat had been transformed into vast swathes of fuel which would burn easily without any significant rain.

“We have no indication of rain forecast. So as a result we can see this being prolonged for days if not weeks,” he added.