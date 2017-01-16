Pasties at your doorstep: Greggs to launch delivery service in London

Sausage rolls delivered to your house

Greggs is trialling a delivery service in London with two small pockets of the City chosen for the project.

The chain will deliver to any areas within a 0.4 mile radius of Greggs in Cheapside and Eastcheap.

Raymond Reynolds, retail director at Greggs, said: “Convenience is key in the food-on-the-go market, and we’re extremely excited to offer delivery of a selection of our great tasting freshly prepared food directly to our customers, by trialling a free delivery service in two of our London shops.”

To avail the free delivery offer, customers have to spend at least £20 and must place orders before 5pm.