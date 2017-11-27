Mobike expands across London with Islington launch

World’s leading bikeshare scheme responds to growing demand with second UK launch announcement in a month

Mobike, the world’s first largest smart sustainable bikeshare is expanding its successful scheme in London, with 200 bikes set to roll out in Islington today.

The launch is a product of cooperation between Mobike, Islington council and other local stakeholders, and follows the recent successful Mobike launch in West London’s borough of Ealing.

Mobike’s scheme provides a sustainable and affordable service which is designed to benefit users, local business and communities, as well as the council itself.

Steve Pyer, UK General Manager for Mobike, said:“Islington is an important milestone in growing our presence in London. Islington is a stylish, energetic, multi-generational borough – and already has a strong cycling culture. Working with forward-thinking local authorities, such as Islington is an essential part of the way we operate, as we believe strong relationships with public transport organisations, council representatives, mayoral teams and other city stakeholders is vital to the success of bikesharing.”

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “Bike-sharing is rapidly becoming an easy option for thousands more residents and visitors who want to get around quickly, cheaply and conveniently. These schemes are now part of the public transport mix in Islington – car ownership is already among the lowest in London and we have been working hard for many years to make the borough a safer and more attractive place to cycle.”