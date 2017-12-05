London leads as most popular destination for UK and European travellers in 2017

With a 24 per cent rise in visitors from Europe

London has grown in popularity to become the destination of choice for UK-based travellers in 2017, as well as retaining its status as the most popular destination for Europeans, according to new data from The eDreams ODIGEO European Traveller Insights Report 2017, which reveals new European traveller trends and booking behaviour from the past year.

The second annual report’s data indicates a rise in UK ‘staycations’, as London jumps from 4th most popular location among UK travellers in 2016 to claim the number one spot in 2017. Brexit’s impact on the value of the pound could be behind this rise, with UK consumers perhaps opting to stay closer to home to ensure value for money.

The drop in Sterling could also be responsible for the 24 per cent rise in visitors from Europe, attracted by the cheap pound compared to the euro. According to flight passenger volume for 2017 it was a very good year for UK tourism overall, with foreign visitors up 8% on last year.