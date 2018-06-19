Latest in Fox-Sky takeover deal

Statement from Media Secretary Matt Hancock

The Government said today that Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox had answered its remaining doubts about the independence of Sky News if it buys all of its parent Sky.

Media Secretary Matt Hancock said that Fox had secured a commitment from Disney to operate Sky News for 15 years rather than 10 years, an increase in the funds available for the channel to at least £100m a year, and a pledge to retain its editorial independence.

Hancock added that it had received an “updated” set of terms from the US media giant that would “help to ensure that Sky News remains financially viable over the long term, free from any potential outside influence”.