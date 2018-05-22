Latest hazard: Hawaii lava tiptoes onto geothermal plant site

Could result in the release of dangerous gases

Molten lava from the erupting Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has reportedly crept to the edge of a geothermal power plant, triggering fear of dangerous gases and mandatory evacuations.

Hawaii News Now reported yesterday that no wells at the 815-acre Puna Geothermal Venture’s(PGV) property were threatened, but warned that if lava reaches a well it could cause the release of dangerous hydrogen sulfide. PGV provides about 25 percent of the Big Island’s power.

Lava follows the path of steepest descent to the ocean. Here is the May 21 fissure and flow map. https://t.co/vBjYPHG5Wdpic.twitter.com/mj2YLzzc6C — USGS Volcanoes (@USGSVolcanoes) May 22, 2018

Authorities have reportedly removed tens of thousands of gallons of flammable pentane from the site already.

“We do want to shut down the wells so that we would eliminate the broader risk of uncontrolled release (of gases and steam from the plant),” Hawaii Governor David Ige told media.

The volcano has been generating earthquakes and throwing up lava since it began erupting on May 3.