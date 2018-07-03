Japan wins World Cup hearts with this viral note
Lost to Belgium 3-2
Despite an emotional exit from the World Cup 2018, Japan’s national football team has still managed to win millions of hearts with their humble gestures and a viral note.
Before leaving Russia, the fans were seen (on video) cleaning up the stadium and the players did likewise in the dressing room before leaving a note saying “spasibo” which translates to “thank you” in English.
The picture, as shared by a FIFA employee, has since gone viral on social media and winning them global praises.
After yesterday’s heartbreaking loss #Japan left their locker room impeccable w/a written note of thanks. Role model for all teams & their fans. ❤️#respect#class #education #manners #Russia2018 #WC2018 https://t.co/zqCWWHDhEf
The Samurai Blue lost to Belgium 3-2 in the 94th minute of the knock-out game. It was the third time Japan has failed to make the last eight in the World Cup.