Japan wins World Cup hearts with this viral note

Lost to Belgium 3-2

Despite an emotional exit from the World Cup 2018, Japan’s national football team has still managed to win millions of hearts with their humble gestures and a viral note.

Before leaving Russia, the fans were seen (on video) cleaning up the stadium and the players did likewise in the dressing room before leaving a note saying “spasibo” which translates to “thank you” in English.

The picture, as shared by a FIFA employee, has since gone viral on social media and winning them global praises.

The Samurai Blue lost to Belgium 3-2 in the 94th minute of the knock-out game. It was the third time Japan has failed to make the last eight in the World Cup.