Is this London’s worst Christmas tree? Take a look at these funny reactions

2 December 2016 | By LLB Reporter

Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree

What do you think of the tree?

The new Christmas tree in London’s Trafalgar Square has faced huge criticism. Critics have branded it as a “gherkin draped in lights”.

Hundreds of people across the city took to the square last night ready for the 6pm unveiling of the tree. For many, the outcome wasn’t great. The tree is donated from Norway each year, some said the tree looked more like a vegetable…

Many people also took to Twitter to discuss the horrors of the tree, here are some of the funniest…

 

 

Social Bookmarks