Is this London’s worst Christmas tree? Take a look at these funny reactions

What do you think of the tree?

The new Christmas tree in London’s Trafalgar Square has faced huge criticism. Critics have branded it as a “gherkin draped in lights”.

Hundreds of people across the city took to the square last night ready for the 6pm unveiling of the tree. For many, the outcome wasn’t great. The tree is donated from Norway each year, some said the tree looked more like a vegetable…

Many people also took to Twitter to discuss the horrors of the tree, here are some of the funniest…

Only me who thinks the decorations on the Christmas tree in #TrafalgarSquarecould’ve been a bit more exciting? — wiccan✨ (@Celtic_wiccann) December 2, 2016

To most people the #Christmastree in #TrafalgarSquarelooks like a #gherkin, apparently. To me it looks like a #cactus! @TrafalgarsTree — Joe Farrugia (@JoeFarrugia) December 1, 2016

Quite clearly #brexit is to blame for the Christmas tree in #TrafalgarSquarethis year — Missdemeanour (@nigellatv) December 1, 2016

#TrafalgarSquareI thought the Christmas tree was the GHERKIN - same shape and colour!!!! — Ruth Wollerton (@baberooo) December 1, 2016