Here's the UK winner of £121,328,187 jackpot

Bummer ahead!

Sorry folks but the UK winner of EuroMillions jackpot of £121,328,187 has chosen to keep their identity a secret.

The jackpot— the third biggest prize of its kind paid out to a British lottery player — was won following a draw on Tuesday but Camelot say they won’t be revealing who the lucky winner is.

A spokesman from Camelot, which runs the lottery, said: ‘Under its licence to operate The National Lottery, Camelot has a duty of care to protect the anonymity of all National Lottery winners.

‘Therefore no further details will be released about this ticket-holder’s claim.’

According to media reports, the lucky Brit is now wealthier than Princes William and Harry who are estimated to be worth between $25-40m.

