Heatwave returns: Expect rising temperatures for the rest of the week

Bank Holiday weekend to stay sunny

Warm weather is set for a comeback over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Met Office has confirmed.

Make the most of the warm Bank Holiday weather! Because you can probably guess what’s going to return by midweek… ☔ https://t.co/IB8CQBbyr1 #Weather #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/n0nb5CGqeK — The Weather Channel UK (@weather_UK) May 3, 2018

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel added: ‘Temperatures are set to rise each day for the rest of the week and over the weekend, leading to a pleasant Bank Holiday as temperatures lift into the low 20s C, above normal for the time of year.’

Weatherman ALSO claims that the temperatures could be around 25C on Monday — higher than on the French Riviera, Southern Spain or even Morocco.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans also told DailyMail: ‘The South East of England looks as though it’s going to be the warmest and sunniest part of the country.

‘Temperatures look set to build day by day, reaching the low 20s (70s Fahrenheit) by Saturday, perhaps a maximum of 25C (77F) on Sunday and 27 to 28C (81 to 82F) on Monday.

‘There is an outside chance the highest temperature recorded last month could be beaten.’