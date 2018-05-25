Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual offences

After handing himself in to New York police

Hollywood’s disgraced film producer, Harvey Weinstein, handed himself in to New York police today, Friday. He was subsequently charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct related to alleged incidents involving two women. He is expected to be taken to Manhattan criminal court for a formal reading of the charges on Friday.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since 2017 and he is still under investigation for alleged sex crimes in London.

The Hollywood film producer has ‘unequivocally denied’ any allegations of non-consensual sex.

In February 2018, The Weinstein Company, which was co-founded by Weinstein filed for bankruptcy following a last-ditch deal failed.