El Pirata: The restaurant that feels more Madrid than London

Fancy some Spanish food?

El Pirata is situated in Mayfair and offers authentic Spanish Tapas made with quality ingredients. The Mayfair favourite prides itself on welcoming guests with a warm, friendly atmosphere.

For nearly a quarter of a century El Pirata has been serving tapas, there’s more than 60 dishes on the menu and over 140 Spanish wines on the list!

General Manager Jose Rodrigues and his team make sure to bring guests the perfect Spanish tapas bar experience, although the venue is situated in the heart of Mayfair you won’t be charged typical Mayfair prices.

The restaurant covers two floors, the design of the venue comes from memories the team have from typical tapas bars found within their home towns.

You will find Spanish prints and black and white photographs covering the walls, black woodwork and wrought iron interiors are reminiscent of Madrid and Barcelona.

The kitchen is led by head chef Rosendo Simbana, and is renowned for cooking some of the best tapas in London.

Spanish specialties include:

- Langostinos al chef (grilled king prawns in a sauce of tomato, garlic & white wine)

- Calamares con arroz negro (black rice & squid)

- Pincho moruno con chorizo (marinated chicken skewers with chorizo)

- Fritos de rape (deep fried medallions of monk fish)

Alongside the tapas, you can also expect to see larger, traditional dishes.

The bar at El Pirata also gives you the perfect spot to take a look into the goings on of the kitchen, the bar runs the length of the ground floor.

Spain is the third largest producer of wine in the world with many grape varieties and you can expect to see some of these at this venue. The wine list varies in price, Cava starts from £25 a bottle and Spanish house red and white wine starts at £21 a bottle.