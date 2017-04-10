Coffee or tea: Which is the nation's favourite drink?

Study answers all questions

The average UK household spends £2,585 on coffee over a lifetime, almost 60 per cent more than they spend on traditional British favourite tea (£1,475), according to financial planner, Tilney.

People aged 50-64 are the biggest coffee lovers, spending £52 on coffee each year, whilst millennials spend £31.20. The nation’s love of coffee is causing many of us to heavily cut down on tea, with households spending just £26 each year. Millennials are by far the least passionate about tea, spending a minuscule £10.40 each year; two thirds (66 per cent) less than the amount they spend on coffee.

Last year, property consultants CBRE revealed that over the past 17 years, there has been a massive 20-fold increase in coffee chain outlets, from just 215 in 1998 to 4,234 in 2015. And the coffee shop trend shows no sign of slowing, with an increase of 6 per cent in franchises between 2014 and 2015 alone.

The growth of coffee culture in the UK also goes further than just the drink as we like to treat ourselves to a slice of cake too. In fact we spend a staggering £11,520 on cakes, buns and biscuits to complement our favourite hot beverage in a lifetime.