Brrrace for 'unseasonably cold', wet weather

The Met Office has warned about “unseasonably cold” weather and issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern England as a month’s rain is expected to fall in parts of Britain today.

Here’s your look at the #weather for the week ahead - a mixed bag, with severe weather for some on Monday pic.twitter.com/pnflPOBR9l — Met Office (@metoffice) April 29, 2018

Temperatures will also remain low with a high of 8C (46F) forecast for London. The weatherman, however, adds that the temperatures are set to rise later this week.

Between 60 - 80mm of rain could fall on the North Downs between Kent and Surrey, where the monthly average for April is 50mm, according to Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell. She added that the South East would be “getting the worst of the weather”.

Because of the speed restrictions, some trains in the south-east of England were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued a total of 38 flood alerts.