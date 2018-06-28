British spies 'complicit in torture' of suspected terrorists post 9/11

Two damning reports

According to two reports by parliament, British intelligence agencies knew about the mistreatment of suspected militants by the US, and were ‘complicit’ in capturing people who were transferred without legal process to third countries.

The committee said MI6 and other agencies were aware “at an early point” of the mistreatment of detainees by the US and others, yet they continued to provide intelligence to assist interrogations.

The Intelligence and Security Committee spent several years looking at the actions of British security and intelligence agencies in relation to the handling of detainees overseas following the September 11 attacks in the US.