Best places to live in London revealed

Peckham has been named the best place to London.

Other popular areas include Walthamstow, Canonbury and Muswell Hill, according to Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live Guide 2017.

Of Peckham, the paper writes: “The area’s story in a nutshell - the swift transformation of a crime-ridden, no-go patch of south London into a hipster rival to Dalston, and latterly a middle-class hotspot.”

Published annually, the guide combines data such as crime rates, house prices and school performance with local knowledge.