Best countries for well-being revealed
Britons’ sense of personal well-being has declined sharply over the past three years as financial pressures mount and put a strain on family health, new research from Cigna International Markets reveals.
The findings, part of the 2017 annual Cigna 360° Well-being Survey, reveal that well-being has deteriorated in the UK compared to the 13 countries surveyed. The UK’s ranking in Cigna’s 360 well-being index has fallen from 3rd place in 2015, to 5th in 2016, with the UK ranking in 8th place in the latest survey released today. In terms of well-being, Britain now ranks behind India, Thailand, China, Spain, UAE, Indonesia and New Zealand in the global rankings.
|2017 Ranking
|Country
|1
|India
|2
|Thailand
|3
|China
|4
|Spain
|5
|UAE
|6
|Indonesia
|7
|New Zealand
|8
|UK
|9
|Turkey
|10
|Singapore
|11
|Hong Kong
|12
|Taiwan
|13
|South Korea
Peter Mills, Medical Director at Cigna Global Health Benefits, said: “Today, people are faced with an uncertain political and economic environment, and concerns about the future are inevitably taking a toll on their well-being. People feel that they are not spending enough time with their families, and they’re also worried about the future - for their children, for themselves and for their parents.
“Britain’s fall in the global rankings is not only a concern for families, but for businesses as well. It is a clear early warning sign that employers need to start thinking more deeply about how to better support employees’ work-life balance. With half our waking hours spent at work, it will require a combined work-life solution in order to improve the nation’s overall well-being.”