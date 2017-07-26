Best countries for well-being revealed

Take a look

Britons’ sense of personal well-being has declined sharply over the past three years as financial pressures mount and put a strain on family health, new research from Cigna International Markets reveals.

The findings, part of the 2017 annual Cigna 360° Well-being Survey, reveal that well-being has deteriorated in the UK compared to the 13 countries surveyed. The UK’s ranking in Cigna’s 360 well-being index has fallen from 3rd place in 2015, to 5th in 2016, with the UK ranking in 8th place in the latest survey released today. In terms of well-being, Britain now ranks behind India, Thailand, China, Spain, UAE, Indonesia and New Zealand in the global rankings.

2017 Ranking Country 1 India 2 Thailand 3 China 4 Spain 5 UAE 6 Indonesia 7 New Zealand 8 UK 9 Turkey 10 Singapore 11 Hong Kong 12 Taiwan 13 South Korea

Peter Mills, Medical Director at Cigna Global Health Benefits, said: “Today, people are faced with an uncertain political and economic environment, and concerns about the future are inevitably taking a toll on their well-being. People feel that they are not spending enough time with their families, and they’re also worried about the future - for their children, for themselves and for their parents.

“Britain’s fall in the global rankings is not only a concern for families, but for businesses as well. It is a clear early warning sign that employers need to start thinking more deeply about how to better support employees’ work-life balance. With half our waking hours spent at work, it will require a combined work-life solution in order to improve the nation’s overall well-being.”