Best countries for well-being revealed

26 July 2017 | By LLB Reporter

PPerson being active and running

Take a look

Britons’ sense of personal well-being has declined sharply over the past three years as financial pressures mount and put a strain on family health, new research from Cigna International Markets reveals. 

The findings, part of the 2017 annual Cigna 360° Well-being Survey, reveal that well-being has deteriorated in the UK compared to the 13 countries surveyed. The UK’s ranking in Cigna’s 360 well-being index has fallen from 3rd place in 2015, to 5th in 2016, with the UK ranking in 8th place in the latest survey released today. In terms of well-being, Britain now ranks behind India, Thailand, China, Spain, UAE, Indonesia and New Zealand in the global rankings. 

2017 RankingCountry
1India
2Thailand
3China
4Spain
5UAE
6Indonesia
7New Zealand
8UK
9Turkey
10Singapore
11Hong Kong
12Taiwan
13South Korea

Peter Mills, Medical Director at Cigna Global Health Benefits, said: “Today, people are faced with an uncertain political and economic environment, and concerns about the future are inevitably taking a toll on their well-being. People feel that they are not spending enough time with their families, and they’re also worried about the future - for their children, for themselves and for their parents.

“Britain’s fall in the global rankings is not only a concern for families, but for businesses as well. It is a clear early warning sign that employers need to start thinking more deeply about how to better support employees’ work-life balance. With half our waking hours spent at work, it will require a combined work-life solution in order to improve the nation’s overall well-being.”

Related Articles

Most Popular

Most Emailed

Social Bookmarks